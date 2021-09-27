UrduPoint.com

Rs 50,000 Fine Impose On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Rs 50,000 fine impose on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 50,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday.

According to a district administration's spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Hatim Store at Bedian Road and imposed Rs 25,000 fine for selling flour at high rate.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab checked various mega marts and stores in Model Town Block-H and imposed fine Rs 25,000 on Sarmad store for profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed a super mart in her jurisdiction over non vaccination of mart's staff. She also inspected controlled prices at meat shops in the area.

In line with the special directives of the deputy commissioner Lahore, the price control magistrates were also conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of essential commodities at the officially-fixed rates.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Road Price Flour

Recent Stories

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked ..

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked video

22 minutes ago
 NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring ..

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System at Fazal ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

28 minutes ago
 UAE, Georgia sign MoU on maritime training, certif ..

UAE, Georgia sign MoU on maritime training, certification of seafarers

30 minutes ago
 vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

Vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

36 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.