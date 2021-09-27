Rs 50,000 fine impose on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 50,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday.

According to a district administration's spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Hatim Store at Bedian Road and imposed Rs 25,000 fine for selling flour at high rate.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab checked various mega marts and stores in Model Town Block-H and imposed fine Rs 25,000 on Sarmad store for profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed a super mart in her jurisdiction over non vaccination of mart's staff. She also inspected controlled prices at meat shops in the area.

In line with the special directives of the deputy commissioner Lahore, the price control magistrates were also conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of essential commodities at the officially-fixed rates.