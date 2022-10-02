UrduPoint.com

Rs 50,000 Fine Imposed To Grower Over Burning Crop Residues Near Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Rs 50,000 fine imposed to grower over burning crop residues near motorway

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Abdul Hakeem M4 imposed Rs 50,000 to a grower for burning crop residues near M4 Motorway.

According to the details, a local farmer of location 33 Chah Redanwala in Motorway M4 sector put his crop remains burning on Motorway sides causing smoke to rise which affected visibility for traffic on motorway.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the violation of the visibility limit for the traffic on the highway under the orders of Sector Commander Atif Ali Chaudhary.

Various notices were served by NH&MP to growers in surroundings of motorway for not burning crop residues.

According to Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti, the National Highways and Motorway Police have taken the initiative to avoid the citizens traveling on motorways by any trouble due to low visibility to keeping in view the public interests.

It is the privilege of the Motorway police to protect passengers from loss of life and property.

