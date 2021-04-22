UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 500,000 Given To 11 Cops Each Injured In Clashes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:01 PM

Rs 500,000 given to 11 cops each injured in clashes

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that during the violent protests of the banned outfit, the Punjab police personnel performed their duties with bravery and perseverance, which was fully appreciated at the governmental and public levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that during the violent protests of the banned outfit, the Punjab police personnel performed their duties with bravery and perseverance, which was fully appreciated at the governmental and public levels.

He said this while addressing a ceremony at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. He distributed Rs 500,000 each and CC-1 certificates among 11 injured Lahore and Sheikhupura police personnel. He visited all the injured one by one and gave them cash prizes and certificates of appreciation while the officers present at the function applauded and paid homage to the services of the brave personnel.

Addressing the personnel, the IG Punjab said ceremonies would be organised in their districts to encourage the injured officers and personnel across Punjab where they would be awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Among the personnel who were awarded at the ceremony were Lahore Police Head Constable Imran Shehzad, constables Ghulam Ali and Muhammad Afzaal while ASI Ajmal Ata, Mehboob Alam, Tariq, Adeel Sabir, Muhammad Khalid, Khurram and Tariq were from Sheikhupura Police.

Prayers were also offered for elevation of ranks of martyrs of Punjab Police and speedy recovery of the injured.

Additional IGs, DIGs and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Sheikhupura Ghulam Ali All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Benin&#039;s president on ..

6 minutes ago

Kiev's Calls to Sever Ties With Russia Aim to Shor ..

15 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Says Biden's Emissions Target Co ..

16 seconds ago

UN Chief Warns World on Verge of Climate Abyss, Sa ..

17 seconds ago

Earth Day celebrations reflective of love for eart ..

19 seconds ago

SCCI urges to allow one day closing of business ac ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.