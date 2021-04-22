Rs 500,000 given to 11 cops each injured in clashes

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that during the violent protests of the banned outfit, the Punjab police personnel performed their duties with bravery and perseverance, which was fully appreciated at the governmental and public levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that during the violent protests of the banned outfit, the Punjab police personnel performed their duties with bravery and perseverance, which was fully appreciated at the governmental and public levels.

He said this while addressing a ceremony at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. He distributed Rs 500,000 each and CC-1 certificates among 11 injured Lahore and Sheikhupura police personnel. He visited all the injured one by one and gave them cash prizes and certificates of appreciation while the officers present at the function applauded and paid homage to the services of the brave personnel.

Addressing the personnel, the IG Punjab said ceremonies would be organised in their districts to encourage the injured officers and personnel across Punjab where they would be awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Among the personnel who were awarded at the ceremony were Lahore Police Head Constable Imran Shehzad, constables Ghulam Ali and Muhammad Afzaal while ASI Ajmal Ata, Mehboob Alam, Tariq, Adeel Sabir, Muhammad Khalid, Khurram and Tariq were from Sheikhupura Police.

Prayers were also offered for elevation of ranks of martyrs of Punjab Police and speedy recovery of the injured.

Additional IGs, DIGs and others were also present.