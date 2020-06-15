Rs 500m earmarked for Rescue-1122

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The provincial government has allocated Rs 500 million for Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, as development budget for 21 ongoing and new schemes in financial year 2020-21.

According to budget documents, out of total allocation, Rs 457 million has been allocated for 19 ongoing scheme including establishment of emergency service centres at tehsil Hassanabdal and Jand distict, establishment of Rescue-1122 station at Dijkot Faisalabad, Adda Akrywala Jhang, Nokhar Gujranwala, Maraka Lahore, Baidian Road Lahore, Nazir Garden opposite Journalist Colony, Lahore, Shadbagh Lahore, provision of missing facilities at Muridke Sheikhupura, Mustafabad, establishment of Rescue-1122 office at Allahdad Kasur, Khokhran Multan, Sub-Tehsil Headquarters Vehova, Taunsa Sharif, Barthi and Fazal Katch Taunsa, Zahirpeer, Khanpur, establishment of emergency service in tehsil covering under DDP schemes in 10 tehsils/towns, capacity building of emergency services in Punjab phase-II, establishment of emergency services in 62 remaining tehsils in phase III and allocation for clearance of liabilities/completion of incomplete/unfunded schemes of emergency services.

However, Rs 43 million have been set aside for two new schemes - establishment of Rescue-1122 station at Kartarpur Corridor, Narowal and provision of motorcycles ambulance services in remaining 27 districts in Punjab.