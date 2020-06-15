UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 500m Earmarked For Rescue-1122

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rs 500m earmarked for Rescue-1122

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The provincial government has allocated Rs 500 million for Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, as development budget for 21 ongoing and new schemes in financial year 2020-21.

According to budget documents, out of total allocation, Rs 457 million has been allocated for 19 ongoing scheme including establishment of emergency service centres at tehsil Hassanabdal and Jand distict, establishment of Rescue-1122 station at Dijkot Faisalabad, Adda Akrywala Jhang, Nokhar Gujranwala, Maraka Lahore, Baidian Road Lahore, Nazir Garden opposite Journalist Colony, Lahore, Shadbagh Lahore, provision of missing facilities at Muridke Sheikhupura, Mustafabad, establishment of Rescue-1122 office at Allahdad Kasur, Khokhran Multan, Sub-Tehsil Headquarters Vehova, Taunsa Sharif, Barthi and Fazal Katch Taunsa, Zahirpeer, Khanpur, establishment of emergency service in tehsil covering under DDP schemes in 10 tehsils/towns, capacity building of emergency services in Punjab phase-II, establishment of emergency services in 62 remaining tehsils in phase III and allocation for clearance of liabilities/completion of incomplete/unfunded schemes of emergency services.

However, Rs 43 million have been set aside for two new schemes - establishment of Rescue-1122 station at Kartarpur Corridor, Narowal and provision of motorcycles ambulance services in remaining 27 districts in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Budget Road Kasur Jhang Gujranwala Sheikhupura Narowal Khanpur Muridke Jand Government Million Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

11 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

14 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

36 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

36 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.