Open Menu

Rs. 500m Nadirabad Phase-2 Project Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Rs. 500m Nadirabad phase-2 project approved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has sanctioned the approval of Nadirabad phase-2, a project top be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 500 million.

Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan recently visited the project site, where she highlighted that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz mandated the meticulous evaluation and timely completion of development schemes. The approval of phase-2 and allocation of funds were necessitated by the pressing civic concerns of the populace.

Upon its completion, the phase-2 is expected to provide significant travel convenience to the citizens of Multan. During the briefing, Executive Engineer (XEN) Highways Ghulam Nabi informed commissioner that phase-1 of the project involved the construction of a 1.25-kilometre flyover at a cost of Rs 3.4 billion. The phase-2 will involve the construction of the main carriageway, service lanes, and roadwork. The project is set to be completed within eight months.

Related Topics

Multan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab SITE Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

55 minutes ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

2 hours ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

20 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

20 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

20 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan