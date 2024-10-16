Rs. 500m Nadirabad phase-2 project approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has sanctioned the approval of Nadirabad phase-2, a project top be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 500 million.

Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan recently visited the project site, where she highlighted that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz mandated the meticulous evaluation and timely completion of development schemes. The approval of phase-2 and allocation of funds were necessitated by the pressing civic concerns of the populace.

Upon its completion, the phase-2 is expected to provide significant travel convenience to the citizens of Multan. During the briefing, Executive Engineer (XEN) Highways Ghulam Nabi informed commissioner that phase-1 of the project involved the construction of a 1.25-kilometre flyover at a cost of Rs 3.4 billion. The phase-2 will involve the construction of the main carriageway, service lanes, and roadwork. The project is set to be completed within eight months.