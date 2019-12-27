UrduPoint.com
'Rs 500m Pul Dat Remodeling Project To Be Executed Soon'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Naseem Sadiq said on Friday that redesigning of Pul Dat, a cross-section in Dera Ghazi Khan city that is converging point for traffic from all provinces, has been completed and the Rs 500 million project would be executed soon.

During a visit to the site, the Commissioner said necessary budget had been made available and construction work would begin as soon as the legal hurdles were removed.

He said that 18 shops at Pul Dat that hindered the expansion and remodeling of Pul Dat would be demolished and 23 shopkeepers would get compensation for the land and structure.

The Commissioner said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking keen interest in the project that was designed to streamline inter-city traffic.

