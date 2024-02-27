Rs 50.8m issued for health welfare of Punjab police personnel

More than Rs 50.8 million have been issued for the health welfare of Punjab police force

As per direction of IG Punjab, 670 officers and personnel posted in various districts, including the provincial capital Lahore, were provided financial support for treatment.

Cochlear implants were made for the hearing impaired children of the employees. Children suffering from thalassemia and cerebral palsy were also given money for treatment.