Rs 50.8m Issued For Health Welfare Of Punjab Police Personnel

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Rs 50.8m issued for health welfare of Punjab police personnel

More than Rs 50.8 million have been issued for the health welfare of Punjab police force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) More than Rs 50.8 million have been issued for the health welfare of Punjab police force.

As per direction of IG Punjab, 670 officers and personnel posted in various districts, including the provincial capital Lahore, were provided financial support for treatment.

Cochlear implants were made for the hearing impaired children of the employees. Children suffering from thalassemia and cerebral palsy were also given money for treatment.

