Rs. 50m allocated for upgradation of 11 district Hospitals in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Under a phase wise development project, Balochistan government was taking practical initiatives for strengthening district headquarters hospitals of the province and allocated Rs. 50 millions in this regard.

An official of the Provincial Health Department talking to Radio Pakistan said the government has allocated fifty million rupees for eleven hospital and later these hospitals will be declared as Teaching Hospitals.

He further said that thirty bedded isolation and High Dependency Unit equipped with ventilators and other necessary facilities have been established for COVID-19 patients at Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in Quetta.

Apart from this, recruitment of medical staff on contract basis is being carried out to make health services better in the province.