Rs 5,10,000 Fine Impose On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq has directed the price magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

He also directed the price control magistrates to intensify the ongoing campaign against inflation and ensure relief to the consumers adding that to check the quality of goods.

Price list should be clearly displayed on the shops.

On the other hand, the price control magistrates conducted 1390 raids and 214 were involved on the violation of price list and were imposed fine a total of Rs 5,10,000 to profiteers.

