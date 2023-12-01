Rs. 511.4m fine imposed on 4,296 power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 4,296 power pilferers during last 84 days and imposed a fine of over Rs. 511.4 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 11 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.332.1 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 4,082 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 3592 pilferers so far.

Giving details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,372 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.161 million on them under the head of 3479,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 479 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.64.4 million under 1574,000 detection units. Similarly, 483 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

57.1 million under 1132,000 detection units.

He further said that 440 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.62.6 million under 1367,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 122 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.17.7 million for 361,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 551 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.53.8 million for 1182,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 463 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.49.4 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1041,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 329 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.37.6 million for 744,000 detection units, spokesman added.