Rs 51.46 bln properties frozen, Rs 13.814 bln recovered by NAB RWP: Mangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has forfeited properties worth Rs51.46 billion, besides recovering Rs13.814 billion so far from corrupt persons, NAB Director General Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said on Tuesday.

Briefing Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, who visited NAB city office, he said the Rawalpindi bureau has arrested 39 accused, besides placing 41 accused persons on Exit Control List (ECL), 21 inquiries and 12 investigations. The Supreme Court had referred fake bank account scam to the NAB for further investigation in January 2019, the DG said and added NAB has filed six references in various accountability courts against different suspects including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Ms Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Kadwai, Hussain Lawai and others, says a press release.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said NAB Rawalpindi has also filed reference against Younis Kidwai, Hussain Syed, former KDA Administrator, Matanat Ali Khan, Ex Metropolitan Commissioner KDA, Najam Zaman, former director KDA and others in illegal allotment of amnesty plots St-28 and ST 28A Block 1 Scheme 5, Clifton Karachi in Accountability Court Islamabad, and against Ahmed Khan, former secretary, Special Initiatives Department, Hassan Ally Memon, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid and Menahel Majid and others in illegal award of contract by Government of Sindh special initiative department to M/S Harish & Company.

Likewise, NAB Rawalpindi has also filed reference against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OMNI Group of Companies, Zain Malik, Muhammad Younis, Abdul Jabbar, M Shabbir, Aftab Ahmad Memon, M Aslam Quseshi, M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd, M/S Pink Residency in illegal allotment/regularization of government land in favor of M/S Pink Residency and others.

Separate reference was filed against Asif Ali Zardari, AG Majeed, Hussain Lawai and others in M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd, in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private Limited of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.

Another reference was filed against Asif Ali Zardari, Hussain Lawai and others regarding fake bank accounts scam vide case FIR No. 4/2018 dated 06.07.2018, registered at FIA SB Circle, Karachi (Ref No. 02/2019 transfered from Banking Court).

NAB Rawalpindi has filed Reference against Manzoor Qadir Kaka, Zain Malik, Hussain Mirza & other in Nehr Khayyam Case.

The Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG Irfan Naeem Mangi and expressed satisfaction on the progress of cases in the bureau.� He directed the officers to work fearlessly without taking any pressure and pursuing the cases on merit without any bias and keeping aside the social status of accused.

He asked NAB officers to deal with high profile white collar cases and dealing each accused with self-respect and providing full opportunity of hearing regarding allegation leveled against him.

He stressed discouraging the use of police culture, saying that the officers shall display highest level of integrity and commitment with regard to their cases and should ensure timely completion of cases so that dispensation of justice was ensured.

The Chairman urged NAB officers to use their powers judiciously so that justice was ensured. The Chairman also directed the prosecution wing NAB Rawalpindi to well prepare cases keeping in view all legal aspects of a case so that the integrity of the evidence can be upheld in court.

He desired that NAB references should serve as case studies andeventually be used as precedents in the judicial system of the country.