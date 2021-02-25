Rs 515,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 515,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the price Control Magistrates inspected around 1413 points and found 166 violations while cases were registered against 19 violators.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the Price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.