Rs 51.72b Being Spent On 82 Development Projects In Muzaffargarh
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) District Development Committee (DDC) meeting was held to review ongoing development projects in the district, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali.
Deputy Director Development Anum Hafeez while briefing the DC on development projects said that 82 projects were approved under ADP in Muzaffargarh district out of which 17 projects have been completed while 44 were in progress.
He said that over Rs 51.72 billion funds were being spent on 82 projects while over Rs 9.23 billion have been spent so far. Likewise, work was also underway on 22 new projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the current year, he added.
DC directed the officials to ensure the quality of material in the ongoing development projects. He directed strict action against those who use poor-quality material.
DC directed to complete the ongoing development work as soon as possible to provide relief to the masses. The Deputy Commissioner said that delay in the completion of development projects will not be tolerated.
CEO education Tariq Habib Farooqui, CEO Health Dr Zafar Iqbal, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Mian Hussain and other relevant department officers participated in the meeting.
APP/kmr-sak
