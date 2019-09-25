Rs 5.1m Recovered From Defaulters In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:26 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs5.1 million from defaulters of commercialization fee.
The ACE authorities Wednesday said during a drive to recover dues from defaulters, Assistant Directors ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwar, Ehsanullah and Tasawwar Abbas along with officials of the Municipal Corporation Sargodha, Kotmomin and Bhera separately recovered Rs4.
Assistant Director ACE Atif Shoukat along with MC Khushab officials also recovered one million rupees from defaulters.