Rs 5.1m recovered from defaulters in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs5.1 million from defaulters of commercialization fee.

The ACE authorities Wednesday said during a drive to recover dues from defaulters, Assistant Directors ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwar, Ehsanullah and Tasawwar Abbas along with officials of the Municipal Corporation Sargodha, Kotmomin and Bhera separately recovered Rs4.

1 million from defaulters.

Assistant Director ACE Atif Shoukat along with MC Khushab officials also recovered one million rupees from defaulters.