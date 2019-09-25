UrduPoint.com
Rs 5.1m Recovered From Defaulters In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:26 PM

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs5.1 million from defaulters of commercialization fee

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs5.1 million from defaulters of commercialization fee.

The ACE authorities Wednesday said during a drive to recover dues from defaulters, Assistant Directors ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwar, Ehsanullah and Tasawwar Abbas along with officials of the Municipal Corporation Sargodha, Kotmomin and Bhera separately recovered Rs4.

1 million from defaulters.

Assistant Director ACE Atif Shoukat along with MC Khushab officials also recovered one million rupees from defaulters.

