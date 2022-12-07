UrduPoint.com

Rs 520m Approved For Nishtar Hospital To Procure Medicines, Says Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Rs 520m approved for Nishtar hospital to procure medicines, says Yasmin Rashid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that Rs 520 million in funds had been approved to meet the shortage of medicines in Nishtar hospital.  The provincial minister expressed these views while talking to media persons after presiding over syndicate meeting of Nishtar Medical University here and added that supplementary grant was being given to the hospital to procure the medicines for hospital.

She said that mega health projects were near completion across the province and added that emergency and OPD of Nishtar-II hospital would be made functional by March next year which would facilitate the patients from across the region. She stated that a trauma centre would also be set up there soon.

Likewise, cardiology hospital in DG Khan would be functional soon, mother and childcare hospital in Multan and Layyah, hospital in Mianwali and other similar projects were also near completion.

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan machine was being provided to Nishtar hospital for the cancer patients as all the legal process in this regard has been completed and it would be the first hospital of south Punjab where this facility will be available.

About health card progaramme, the minister said that the project was initiated by her government to provide better health facilities to common people and added that 2.

8 million families had availed the facility so far, including 68 percent from private hospitals and 32 percent from public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that dialysis, eye, delivery, accident, cancer and other patients from across the province availed the health card facility.

She said that health card was a joint project of Federal and provincial governments and hoped that the federal government would also give a go ahead on it to provide health facilities in Gilgit and Azad Kashmir. She said that 97 percent people had expressed satisfaction on the health card project.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over Nishtar Medical University (NMU) syndicate meeting in which Vice Chancellor NMU Rana Altaf, MS Nishtar hospital Dr Rao Amjad and other syndicate members participated. The meeting approved Rs 11 billion annual development funds for the hospital. Around 31 Agenda items and 10 table agenda items were brought under discussion in the meeting. She said that improvement in medical treatment facilities was the top priority of the provincial government.

She directed the officials concerned to follow the rules and regulations in university and hospital matters while various courses were also approved in NMU.

