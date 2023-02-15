UrduPoint.com

Rs 5.220m Stipend Distributed Among 174 Clerics

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Rs 5.220m stipend distributed among 174 clerics

The district administration of North Waziristan here on Wednesday distributed a stipend amounting to Rs 5.220 million among 174 clerics under a special package announced by the previous provincial government

MIRAN SHAH, Feb.15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration of North Waziristan here on Wednesday distributed a stipend amounting to Rs 5.220 million among 174 clerics under a special package announced by the previous provincial government.

The stipend was distributed after completion of the verification of their qualification and degrees. In this connection, a ceremony was organized in Jirga Hall at Miran Shah wherein the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bashir Ahmad distributed the amount at the rate of Rs 30,000 per person among 174 clerics.

On this occasion, the religious clerics expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rehan Gul Khattak, ADC Bashir Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khalid Imran for conducting the verification process in a highly transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rehman Gul Khattak said that the clerics of North Waziristan were highly respectful and the district administration would support them by providingsion of more facilities.

He pledged to make all out efforts for the resolution of the problems of the residents of North Waziristan.

Related Topics

Resolution North Waziristan Jirga All Government Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physica ..

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C'shi ..

11 minutes ago
 SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

11 minutes ago
 Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake ..

Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake

11 minutes ago
 EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platfo ..

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platform integration

40 minutes ago
 No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen ..

No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine - Swiss Gove ..

17 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts detachment of defaulters' conn ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.