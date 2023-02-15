Rs 5.220m stipend distributed among 174 clerics

The district administration of North Waziristan here on Wednesday distributed a stipend amounting to Rs 5.220 million among 174 clerics under a special package announced by the previous provincial government

The stipend was distributed after completion of the verification of their qualification and degrees. In this connection, a ceremony was organized in Jirga Hall at Miran Shah wherein the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bashir Ahmad distributed the amount at the rate of Rs 30,000 per person among 174 clerics.

On this occasion, the religious clerics expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rehan Gul Khattak, ADC Bashir Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khalid Imran for conducting the verification process in a highly transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rehman Gul Khattak said that the clerics of North Waziristan were highly respectful and the district administration would support them by providingsion of more facilities.

He pledged to make all out efforts for the resolution of the problems of the residents of North Waziristan.