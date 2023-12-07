Rs 525.1 mln fine imposed on 4457 power pilferers in Fesco region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) In a drive against electricity pilferage, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

caught 4457 pilferers during the last three months and imposed a fine of over Rs 525.1

million in various areas of the company.

A spokesman for the LESCO Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that over 11.4 million

detection units were charged and a sum of over Rs 343.6 million was recovered from

the defaulters.

He said that 4251 cases were got registered against power theft in various police stations,

whereas the police have so far arrested 3690 pilferers.

Giving details, he said that FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1425 points

in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs 165.8 million on them under the head

of 3638,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 488 electricity thieves and imposed a fine

of Rs 65.6 million for stealing 1.6 million units.

Similarly, 510 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company

imposed a fine of Rs 57.

3 million on the thieves for stealing 1.162 million units.

He further said that 450 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and

they were imposed a fine of Rs 63.3 million for stealing 1.38 million units.

In Khushab district, 127 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they

were imposed a fine of Rs.18.1 million for 368,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 574 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were

fined with Rs 57 million for 1251,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 487 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of

Rs 51.2 million was imposed on the electricity thieves for 1.076 million detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 340 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district

and imposed a fine of Rs 39.1 million for 771,000 detection units, spokesman added.