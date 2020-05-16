Rs. 5.26 billions approved under CIP for six mega projects in Kohat city Ziaullah Bangash

UrduPoint.com
The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government under Citizen Improvement Project (CIP) has approved Rs. 5.26 billion amount for six maga projects in Kohat city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government under Citizen Improvement Project (CIP) has approved Rs. 5.26 billion amount for six maga projects in Kohat city.

To improve and strengthen the municipal infrastructure and services, the Khyber Pakhtunhwa government has launched a pilot project , Citizens Improvement Projects (CIP) in five major cities Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mardan and Swat districts in the first phase.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give financial assistance of 9.5 million dollars while the provincial government provide the requisite land for these projects.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash in a statement said that the mega projects include; replacement of water network in inner city area, solid waste management plan UC oblan, sewerage treatment plant Kohat Development Authority, women development center at Tehsil road, green initiative in sports complex kohat, development of family park, walking tracks, fishing point, restaurants and tree plantation at Tanda Dam Kohat.

