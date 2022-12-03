UrduPoint.com

Rs 5.2b Being Spent On Mother And Childcare Hospital: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Rs 5.2b being spent on mother and childcare hospital: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, said that work at the mother and childcare hospital was in progress at the rapid pace at a cost of Rs 5.2 billion.

He expressed these views while paying a visit to under construction building of the hospital to review the pace of work here on Saturday.

He said that the under-construction 200 bedded hospital consisted of 27 kanals of land and added that the Punjab government has given a special task to complete development projects.

He said that practical steps were being taken to provide easy access to health facilities to the people.

The provincial government has a special focus on improving the health sector, Ashfaq Ahmad said and added that there would be no compromise on quality in the completion of projects.

Commissioner ordered officials concerned to complete the uplift projects within due time keeping in mind the public interest.

While giving a briefing to Commissioner, officials said that the piling work of Mother and Childcare hospital has been started.

Director Development Rubina Kausar was also accompanied by the Commissioner.

