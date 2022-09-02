Rs 53 mln to be spent for provision of missing facilities in 18 schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :On the directions by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a sum of Rs.53 million will be spent for provision of missing facilities in 18 schools of Lahore during the current financial year.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, Muhammad Ali, who is personally supervising the task, has informed that an amount of Rs. 26 million has been released for this purpose.

He said that repair of dilapidated buildings of these schools, construction of boundary wall, supply of clean drinking water, construction of latrines, improvement and maintenance of playground, provision of library and scientific equipment will be undertaken with this amount.

Giving details of works to be executed in this connection, he said that a shed will be constructed at Government Primary school Soy Asal Lahore at a cost of Rs.15 million. A science lab will be built in City District Government Girls High School, Rajgarh at a cost of Rs. 40 lakhs. A science lab will also be built with Rs. 40 lakhs in Government Tehzib Al Banat School Township.

Latrine and sewerage system will be improved in Government High School Walton a cost of Rs.

20 lakhs.

Washrooms will be constructed in Government High School, Saraich at a cost of Rs. 8 lakh. The boundary wall of Government Elementary School Manga will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 15 lakhs. Security wire will be installed in Government Primary School Pathanke Lahore at a cost of Rs.10 lakh. Boundary wall will be constructed in Government Primary School Manawan at a cost of 14 lakh rupees. Boundary wall will be constructed in the vicinity of Government Girls Primary School at a cost of two million rupees. The dilapidated building of Government Primary School Dhalam will be repaired at a cost of one crore rupees. Building of Government Islamia Girls Primary School Panj Pir Mughalpura will be renovated at a cost of Rs 94 lakh.

Additional classrooms will be established at Government Girls High School Wasanpura at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

DC Muhammad Ali has directed to start the construction work in these schools. He has summoned a meeting in this regard on September 5.