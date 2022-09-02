UrduPoint.com

Rs 53 Mln To Be Spent For Provision Of Missing Facilities In 18 Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Rs 53 mln to be spent for provision of missing facilities in 18 schools

On the directions by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a sum of Rs.53 million will be spent for provision of missing facilities in 18 schools of Lahore during the current financial year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :On the directions by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a sum of Rs.53 million will be spent for provision of missing facilities in 18 schools of Lahore during the current financial year.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, Muhammad Ali, who is personally supervising the task, has informed that an amount of Rs. 26 million has been released for this purpose.

He said that repair of dilapidated buildings of these schools, construction of boundary wall, supply of clean drinking water, construction of latrines, improvement and maintenance of playground, provision of library and scientific equipment will be undertaken with this amount.

Giving details of works to be executed in this connection, he said that a shed will be constructed at Government Primary school Soy Asal Lahore at a cost of Rs.15 million. A science lab will be built in City District Government Girls High School, Rajgarh at a cost of Rs. 40 lakhs. A science lab will also be built with Rs. 40 lakhs in Government Tehzib Al Banat School Township.

Latrine and sewerage system will be improved in Government High School Walton a cost of Rs.

20 lakhs.

Washrooms will be constructed in Government High School, Saraich at a cost of Rs. 8 lakh. The boundary wall of Government Elementary School Manga will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 15 lakhs. Security wire will be installed in Government Primary School Pathanke Lahore at a cost of Rs.10 lakh. Boundary wall will be constructed in Government Primary School Manawan at a cost of 14 lakh rupees. Boundary wall will be constructed in the vicinity of Government Girls Primary School at a cost of two million rupees. The dilapidated building of Government Primary School Dhalam will be repaired at a cost of one crore rupees. Building of Government Islamia Girls Primary School Panj Pir Mughalpura will be renovated at a cost of Rs 94 lakh.

Additional classrooms will be established at Government Girls High School Wasanpura at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

DC Muhammad Ali has directed to start the construction work in these schools. He has summoned a meeting in this regard on September 5.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Water Manga Muhammad Ali September Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

EU Approves Use of First Two Variant-Adapted COVID ..

EU Approves Use of First Two Variant-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccines - Commissioner

30 seconds ago
 Italian great Parisse delays retirement with World ..

Italian great Parisse delays retirement with World Cup in mind

33 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 evacuated 198,511 flood victims

Rescue 1122 evacuated 198,511 flood victims

34 seconds ago
 UNHCR hands over 7,000 tents, thousands of emergen ..

UNHCR hands over 7,000 tents, thousands of emergency relief items to KP

36 seconds ago
 Pak Army engaged in relief, rescue operation in fl ..

Pak Army engaged in relief, rescue operation in flood hit areas of Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Bagnaia hit with three-place grid penalty for San ..

Bagnaia hit with three-place grid penalty for San Marino MotoGP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.