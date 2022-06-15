UrduPoint.com

Rs 530 Mln Allocated For Information & Culture Dept In Budget

Published June 15, 2022

Rs 530 mln allocated for Information & Culture dept in budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 530 million for various ongoing and new schemes for the Information and Culture department in annual budget for the year 2022-23.

According to budget documents here on Wednesday, for ongoing schemes, the Punjab government has allocated Rs 50.000 million for establishment of Bhakkar Arts Council, Bhakkar, Rs 50.000 million for the upgradation and improvement of open air theater, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore, Rs 25.000 million for establishment of Alhamra academy of performing & Visual arts at Cultural complex, Lahore Arts Council, Rs 50.000 million for construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council, Rs 37 million for Chief Minister's internship program for 500 young media graduates (DGPR), Rs 50.000 million for Punjab tv (establishment of Satellite TV) and Rs 20.000 million for renovation of Multan, D.

G.Khan, Faisalabad and Murree Arts Councils.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 21 million is allocated for construction of information complex Rawalpindi (DGPR), Rs 20 million for upgradation of security mechanism at Punjabi Complex (PILAC), Rs 45 million for transformation towards two-way communication model and communication governance modet (DGPR), Rs 25 million for construction of smart office building for Bazm-e-Iqbal, Lahore, Rs 16 million for establishment e-reader book "Qandeel", Rs 18 million for Arts & Culture village (LAC), Rs 13 million for upgradation & strengthening of board for advancement of literature, Rs 50 million for documentries on culture of Punjab (I&C) and Rs 40 million for promotion of cultural heritage through melas on Gandhara, Harappan, Cholishtan and Indus civilizations in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad (PUCAR).

