UrduPoint.com

Rs 5317m Earmarked For Agriculture Projects In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rs 5317m earmarked for agriculture projects in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said on Thursday that the development program of the Agriculture Department was actually the farmer's uplift program.

The farmers would be prosperous as sooner as the development projects are completed.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting held to review the progress of the ongoing uplift projects.

He further said that the timely completion of the annual development projects was the top priority and there would be no compromise on the quality of work and time period.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those officials who did not complete the agricultural projects by June 30.

The Secretary was told that there were total of 49 uplift projects including 35 ongoing and 14 new schemes for which Rs 5317 million have been allocated.

While 45.5 percent of the funds have been spent. The new development schemes of agriculture in South Punjab included water management, agriculture extension, research institute for fruits, research, agricultural engineering, cotton research and registration of nurseries.

On this occasion, the Secretary Agriculture directed the officials to prove their performance practically on completion of these projects and to submit performance reports regarding development schemes regularly.

Additional Secretary Task Force South Punjab Imtiaz Ahmed Warraich, Deputy Secretaries Muhammad Iqbal, Dr. Haider Karar and other officers of various wings attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Progress Saqib Ali June Cotton Top Million

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

4 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.