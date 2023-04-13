Rs 5317m earmarked for agriculture projects in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said on Thursday that the development program of the Agriculture Department was actually the farmer's uplift program.

The farmers would be prosperous as sooner as the development projects are completed.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting held to review the progress of the ongoing uplift projects.

He further said that the timely completion of the annual development projects was the top priority and there would be no compromise on the quality of work and time period.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those officials who did not complete the agricultural projects by June 30.

The Secretary was told that there were total of 49 uplift projects including 35 ongoing and 14 new schemes for which Rs 5317 million have been allocated.

While 45.5 percent of the funds have been spent. The new development schemes of agriculture in South Punjab included water management, agriculture extension, research institute for fruits, research, agricultural engineering, cotton research and registration of nurseries.

On this occasion, the Secretary Agriculture directed the officials to prove their performance practically on completion of these projects and to submit performance reports regarding development schemes regularly.

Additional Secretary Task Force South Punjab Imtiaz Ahmed Warraich, Deputy Secretaries Muhammad Iqbal, Dr. Haider Karar and other officers of various wings attended the meeting.