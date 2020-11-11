Rs 53,432 million released for NHA projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal government has released Rs 53,432.308 million for National Highway Authority (NHA) projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021.

Out of the released Rs 53,432.308 million amount, Rs 52,287.

428 million were local component whereas Rs 1,144.880 million as foreign assistance.

It is worth a mention that a total of Rs 118,674.855 million had been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021 of the present budget out of which Rs 88,954.855 million were allocate for ongoing schemes whereas Rs 29720.000 million were earmarked for new schemes of the NHA.

/395