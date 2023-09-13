Open Menu

Rs 53.6m Imposed Fine On 492 Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rs 53.6m imposed fine on 492 pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) imposed Rs 53.6 million as fine on 492 power pilferers during the last seven days and recovered Rs 3.3 million from them so far.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Wednesday that the anti-theft teams conducted thorough checking of electricity supply meters and detected power pilferage at 492 points in various parts during the last one week.

He said that the company had imposed Rs 53.6 million as fine of 1415,000 detection units on power pilferers in addition to getting FIRs registered against 205 accused.

During the last 24 hours, the teams, however, caught 128 power pilferersand imposed Rs 13.8 million on them as fine of 449,000 detection units, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Fine From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

31 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

46 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

1 hour ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

1 hour ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

2 hours ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan