Rs 53.6m imposed fine on 492 pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) imposed Rs 53.6 million as fine on 492 power pilferers during the last seven days and recovered Rs 3.3 million from them so far.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Wednesday that the anti-theft teams conducted thorough checking of electricity supply meters and detected power pilferage at 492 points in various parts during the last one week.

He said that the company had imposed Rs 53.6 million as fine of 1415,000 detection units on power pilferers in addition to getting FIRs registered against 205 accused.

During the last 24 hours, the teams, however, caught 128 power pilferersand imposed Rs 13.8 million on them as fine of 449,000 detection units, he added.