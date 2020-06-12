UrduPoint.com
Rs 53.897m Allocated For Seven Various Projects Of Narcotics Control Division

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:49 PM

An amount of Rs 53.897 million has been allocated in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP, 20-21) for seven various projects of Narcotics Control Division

According to the PDSP document, an amount of Rs 9.522 million and Rs 1.429 million has been allocated for acquisition of land for ANF set up at Jiwanai and Loralai respectively. Likewise, an amount of Rs 11.

085 million has been allocated for construction of Single Men Barrack at Pasni and Rs 9 million for feasibility of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 2.385 million, Rs 12.176 million and Rs 8.3 million has been allocated for three various projects including proposal for PC-II and construction of ANF police station Panjgur, construction of ANF Regional Directorate Balochistan and ANF Special Investigation Cell Islamabad, respectively.

