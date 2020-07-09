Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood said on Thursday that under Prime Minister's Package for Mianwali district,Rs. 54.03 billion would be spent on various development projects of health, education, irrigation and others

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood said on Thursday that under Prime Minister's Package for Mianwali district,Rs. 54.03 billion would be spent on various development projects of health, education, irrigation and others.

She said this while chairing a meeting held here on Thursday at Committee room.

The meeting was told that Rs. 3.91 billion would be spent on work of various projects of Education department,adding that Rs. 15.70 billion would be spent on different schemes of Health sector, Rs. 18.40 billion on the construction of roads from Farms to Mandi (Market), Rs. 4.02 billion on schemes of provision of water and drainage of public engineering department, Rs.

12 billion on 7 schemes of Irrigation department, whereas Rs. 470 million would be spent on the provision of electricity to various areas of the district of FESCO department.

The meeting was further told that Rs. 320 million was being spent two schemes of sports department.

Commissioner stressed the need of transparency in utilizing the released fund and to complete the projects within the stipulated period.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah, SE Highways, SE Public Engineering, Director Development Nouman Shakeel and officers of other constructive departments.