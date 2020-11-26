Rs. 540mln allocated for rehabilitation projects in district Chitral: CM aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada here on Wednesday said that government has approved Rs 540 million for various projects of Chitral rehabilitation

Addressing at a meeting convened to discuss projects relating to rehabilitation work in Chitral. The meeting held in office of Deputy Commissioner Chitral among others was attended by officials of Irrigation, Public Health and Communication and Works departments.

CM aide said that KP CM has fulfilled his promises keeping n view the problems being confronted by people living in Chitral. He said that government is prioritizing welfare of people and no stone would be left unturned to achieve this objective.

He said that government has released 30 percent of the funds and added that rehabilitation projects should start at the earliest following a time frame of completion.

He said that Chief Minister has approved Rs. 540 million for rehabilitation work in Chitral of which Rs 72.

2 million would be utilized for rehabilitation of roads and bridges in Charoon, Zoondagram, Yarkhoon, Lasht, Koragh, Brep and Booni.

Wazir Zada said that Rs. 141 million would be spent on various rehabilitation projects in Lower Chitral including protective embankments and canals in Kalash valley, rehabilitation work in Golain, water supply restoration in Daroosh and Dondigar and construction work in Golain and Ghoch villages.

He said that Rs. 65 million would be spent on embankments to protect Reshan form River Mastoj, rs. 15 million on eleven canals in Reshan, Rs. 6 million for 18 water channels in Zanit village and Rs. 35 million for protection of Greenlasht while Rs. 5 million has been allocated for Reshan Steel Bridge.

CM assistant said that provincial government is making incessant efforts for welfare of masses keeping in view vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan adding practical steps have been taken to resolve issues and problems of people living Chitral.