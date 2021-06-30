Rs 541 mln, Rs 1.42 bln supplementary charged expenditure for FY 2020-21, FY 2018-19 presented in NA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Wednesday presented in the National Assembly over Rs 541 million supplementary charged expenditure for fiscal year 2020-21 and Rs 1.42 billion for fiscal year 2018-19.

The Charged Expenditure for fiscal year 2020-21, includes Rs 31.

500,000 for expenditure of Law and Justice Division, Rs 327,000,000 for Audit and Rs 183,408,000 for Islamabad High Court.

Similarly, the charged expense for fiscal year 2018-19, includes Rs 398,990,000 for superannuation allowance and pension, Rs 41,003,000 for Law and Justice Division, Rs 16,000,000 for Staff, Household and Allowance of the President and Rs 964,099,000 for Audit.