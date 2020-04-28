UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 541,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Rs 541,500 fine imposed on profiteers in Multan Division

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 541,500 on profiteers during raids on third day of Ramzan ul Mubarak in different markets across Multan Division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 541,500 on profiteers during raids on third day of Ramzan ul Mubarak in different markets across Multan Division.

According to official sources, 134 price Control Magistrates in districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan conducted 2309 raids in 249 markets.

They imposed fine Rs 541,500 on profiteers. The action against the profiteers was taken following direction from Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq. The Commissioner ordered zero tolerance policy against the persons involved in hoarding and plundering money illegally.

Related Topics

Multan Ramzan Ul Mubarak Fine Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Money Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

3 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

8 minutes ago

AC, Chairman PCC inspect Gwadar Bazaar to control ..

26 seconds ago

IOM Provides COVID-19 Emergency Shelter for Homele ..

27 seconds ago

Senior lawyer passed away

29 seconds ago

Minister visits Jinnah Hospital

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.