Rs 541,500 fine imposed on profiteers in Multan Division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 541,500 on profiteers during raids on third day of Ramzan ul Mubarak in different markets across Multan Division.

According to official sources, 134 price Control Magistrates in districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan conducted 2309 raids in 249 markets.

They imposed fine Rs 541,500 on profiteers. The action against the profiteers was taken following direction from Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq. The Commissioner ordered zero tolerance policy against the persons involved in hoarding and plundering money illegally.