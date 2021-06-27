UrduPoint.com
Rs 5440.868m MDA Budget Proposed For Fiscal Year 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Finance Sub-committee of Multan Development Authority (MDA) proposed Rs 5540.868 million total budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Chaired by Member governing body MDA and MPA Sabeen Gul here on Sunday, the Sub-committee suggested to earmark Rs 1389.

568 million in connection with non development expenditures and Rs 1244.472 million for MDA's own schemes.

Similarly, Rs 906.828 million for government funded schemes and Rs 2000 million for shifting of iron market, truck stands and grain market.

The approval of proposed budget would be taken from the next meeting of the governing body.

More Stories From Pakistan

