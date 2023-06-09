Rs 5450 mln allocated for Aviation Division under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 5450 million for Aviation Division's 12 new and on-going schemes under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to PSDP document, an amount of Rs 5340 million had been allocated for eight on-going projects while Rs 110 million had been allocated for four new projects.

Rs 5000 million has been allocated for New Gwadar International Airport while Rs 150 million has been allocated for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 60 million has been allocated for construction of ASF accommodation at Turbat Airport.

Rs 50 million has been allocated for establishment of new meteorological observatory at Naran and Hostel for operational staff at Balakot.

Rs 50 million has been allocated for establishment of basic aerodrome facilities at Mansehra, acquisition of land for construction and establishment of airport at Mansehra.