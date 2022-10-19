UrduPoint.com

Rs 54.63bln Spent On Free Treatment Through Sahulat Card

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 54.63 billion on free treatment of more than 2.85 million people through indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Programme in private and public sector hospitals.

This was stated by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, here on Wednesday.

He said the programme was being implemented in 794 public and private sector hospitals including 187 public and 607 private hospitals.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, more than 526,000 people received facility of dialysis, 54,900 coronary angiography, 50,400 women availed card facility for normal delivery, 209,000 for cesarean, 35,800 for hernia surgery, 35,800 chemotherapy, 27,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment and more than 164,000 citizens received eye treatment/ operation through the programme so far.

