Open Menu

Rs 54m Fine Imposed On Smog Contributing Vehicles In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Rs 54m fine imposed on smog contributing vehicles in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Around 31000 transport vehicles were issued penalty tickets worth Rs 54 million across Punjab in a month long drive that was still ongoing against vehicles that emit smoke and contribute to smog.

The province-wide crackdown was launched early June on the orders of Faisal Sultan, secretary regional transport Punjab, also resulted in the arrest of 40 drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles while 7,413 such vehicles were impounded by police.

Moreover, another 31,453 vehicles that were polluting the cities and 4470 vehicles operating without fitness certificates were issued Challans.

Speaking on the matter, Faisal Sultan emphasized that the "Environment-Friendly Punjab," vision championed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the ultimate goal of the ongoing crackdown.

He also highlighted that Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, the provincial secretary of the transport and Mass Transit department, had issued strict orders to comply with the High Court's directives for smog elimination.

Sultan appealed the citizens to cooperate in reducing environmental pollution, stressing that the survival of future generations depend on eliminating smog, says an official release.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Vehicles June Million Court

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

22 minutes ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

2 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

13 hours ago
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

14 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

15 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

15 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

15 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

15 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan