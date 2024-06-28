Rs 54m Fine Imposed On Smog Contributing Vehicles In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Around 31000 transport vehicles were issued penalty tickets worth Rs 54 million across Punjab in a month long drive that was still ongoing against vehicles that emit smoke and contribute to smog.
The province-wide crackdown was launched early June on the orders of Faisal Sultan, secretary regional transport Punjab, also resulted in the arrest of 40 drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles while 7,413 such vehicles were impounded by police.
Moreover, another 31,453 vehicles that were polluting the cities and 4470 vehicles operating without fitness certificates were issued Challans.
Speaking on the matter, Faisal Sultan emphasized that the "Environment-Friendly Punjab," vision championed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the ultimate goal of the ongoing crackdown.
He also highlighted that Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, the provincial secretary of the transport and Mass Transit department, had issued strict orders to comply with the High Court's directives for smog elimination.
Sultan appealed the citizens to cooperate in reducing environmental pollution, stressing that the survival of future generations depend on eliminating smog, says an official release.
Recent Stories
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM questions KP govt's failure to establish CTD despite receiving Rs590 b funds24 seconds ago
-
Five-year imprisonment to accused for selling unregistered drugs10 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari warns anti-state elements for creating chaos in name of religion, politics10 minutes ago
-
4.2 km-long Anbar Banda road inaugurated20 minutes ago
-
Police conducts operation, arresting four accused20 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for Muharram in Kohat20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city20 minutes ago
-
Patwari held over corruption20 minutes ago
-
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US22 minutes ago
-
Uzma Bukhari warns anti-state elements for creating chaos in name of religion, politics50 minutes ago
-
EPI Director Punjab appeals media, Ulema role for eradication polio by mobilizing people1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader terms political stability vital for achieving economic strength1 hour ago