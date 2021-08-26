UrduPoint.com

Rs 5.5 Bln Being Invested On 56 Schemes In Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said on Thursday that a sum of Rs 5.5 billion was being spent in district Lodhran to upgrade basic facilities and infrastructure under district development package.

Presiding over a district coordination committee meeting here, he ordered earliest possible completion of all development schemes.

Deputy Director Development Fahad Anwar gave a detailed briefing to the participants stating that sixteen (16) schemes of road infrastructure, 3 health sector, seventeen (17) water and sanitation schemes, fifteen (15) local government and community development schemes, and one scheme each of transport and special education were under execution in the district.

DC said, chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued special instructions for proper monitoring of schemes' execution to ensure quality of work and material and in time completion.

PTI leaders Nawab Amanullah Khan and Tahir Khan Mallezai also insisted on using quality material and 100 per cent utilization of funds to extend the fruit of development to the people without any delay.

