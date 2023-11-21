Rs 55 bln recovered in last 73 days in ongoing anti power theft, recovery drive: Rashid Langrial

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Power Division Rashid Langrial on Tuesday said that a sum of Rs 55 billion had been recovered from the power pilferers since September 7 during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Federal Secretary, Ministry of Power Division Rashid Langrial on Tuesday said that a sum of Rs 55 billion had been recovered from the power pilferers since September 7 during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive.

“ Rs 46 billion from 7th of September till 31st of October and Rs 9 billion in November have been recovered so far,” he tweeted on his social media handle.

The secretary said November data included detection charges and arrears recovery but did not include financial impact of theft reduction.

“In this recovery effort, LESCO leads with Rs 10 billion, followed by PESCO with Rs 9 billion,” he added.

He said in the process, we arrested 29,541 delinquent consumers and 20 employees while 272 employees including officers had been suspended. “We have also raised detection charges of Rs 5 billion plus,” he said.

Langrial said, “Most of the theft variance in large swathes of Indus plain is associated with cooling load and local sense of impunity. Therefore as winter approaches, monthly payoff of the anti-theft campaign compared to previous year will fall as incentive for theft is even otherwise not very high”.