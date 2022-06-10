UrduPoint.com

Rs 550 Million Allocate For National Haritage & Culture Division Under PSDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Rs 550 million allocate for National Haritage & Culture Division under PSDP

The government has allocated Rs 550 million for National Heritage & Culture Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The government has allocated Rs 550 million for National Heritage & Culture Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the details here on Friday, Rs 15.400 had been earmarked for nine new projects for Conservation Preservation of Allama Iqbal's Residence Situated at 116- Mecleod Road Lahore.

Rs 30.000 million proposed to set aside for Establishment of Reserch & Development (R&D) Centre at Development of Archaeology and Museum to promote soft image.

In addition, Rs 14.284 has been allocated for Master Plan for Conservation, Preservation and Development of Shah Allah Dita Caves in ICT.

An amount, Rs 25 .000 has been earmarked for PSDP project Master Plan for Conversation, Restoration and Development of Mai Qamro and Muqarab Khan Tomb in ICT .

Rs13.990 has been allocated for the project of PC -II for Conversation, Preservation, Restoration and Development of Pharwala for DOAM, Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 50.000 has been allocated for the project of Construction of Pakistan academy of Letters , Regional Offices , Hyderabad , Gilbert &Turbat.

An amount of Rs 50.00 million earmarked for Establishment of National -Centre performing Art/Folk Music & Qawali National Theatre , Islamabad.

Rs 100.00 million Rs has been allocated for Establishment of PNCA Centre for Performing Arts Peshawar,Quetta, Gilgit -Biltistan & Muzaffarabad (AJK).

Rs 150.000 million has been allocated for National Museum and library Complex Islamabad ( PC-II).

The government has allocated a total Rs 101.326 million for ongoing PSDP projects in which an amount of Rs 5.500 million for building Up -Gradtion of National Liberay of Pakistan , Islamabad.

Around Rs : 37.000 has been allocated for ongoing PSDP schemes.

Rs 37.000 million has been allocated for Establishment of National Language Processing Laboratory ( NLPD), Islamabad.

Rs 7.830 has been allocated for Mapping of Historical and religious Sites in Pakistan, Islamabad.

Around Rs 15.000 has allocated for the PSDP project of PC -II for design and feasibility study for up-graduation and revamping of National Museum of Pakistan Islamabad.

Rs 25.000 million has been earmarked for Preservation, Restoration Presentation of Rawat Fort , Islamabad ( Reviesd).

An amount of Rs 10.996 million allocated for the PSDP protect of Up -Gradtion of Film Projection, Lights and Sound Equipment Installed at PNCA Auditorium Islamabad.

