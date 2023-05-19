UrduPoint.com

Rs 55,000 Being Refunded As 'Qurbani Amount' To Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Rs 55,000 being refunded as 'Qurbani amount' to pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced that it was refunding Rs 55,000 as 'Qurbani amount' to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced that it was refunding Rs 55,000 as 'Qurbani amount' to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

This decision was made in accordance with the special instructions of Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, a ministry news release said.

The ministry advised the pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship schemes to collect Rs 55,000 from their respective banks before their departure for Hajj as the same would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government-run Qurbani booths, it said, would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons.

"In the event of any issues or difficulties in acquiring the Qurbani amount, the can lodge a complaint with the accounts officer of the ministry directly at 0519208552," it maintained.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Event From Government

Recent Stories

London Can Afford G7 Sanctions on Russian Diamonds ..

London Can Afford G7 Sanctions on Russian Diamonds But Antwerp Cannot - AWDC

33 seconds ago
 MQM-P considers May 9 incident as attack on countr ..

MQM-P considers May 9 incident as attack on country

2 minutes ago
 Greenpeace to Close Office in Russia After Country ..

Greenpeace to Close Office in Russia After Country Declared Its Activities Undes ..

2 minutes ago
 Iraq, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Reducing Oil P ..

Iraq, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Reducing Oil Production by End of 2023 - Oil ..

35 seconds ago
 Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documen ..

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documents for Presidency - FEC

10 minutes ago
 Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.