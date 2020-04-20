UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 55.039 Billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursed To 4.586 Million Marginalized Families:Dr. Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:18 PM

Rs. 55.039 billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash disbursed to 4.586 million marginalized families:Dr. Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday revealed that an amount of Rs.55.039 billion had been disbursed among 4.586 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday revealed that an amount of Rs.55.039 billion had been disbursed among 4.586 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

In a tweet, she said this amount had been disbursed among the daily-wage and piece-rate workers till April 19 since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs.

842,196,000 has been disbursed among 70,183 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs. 1,622,028,000 among 135,169 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs.296,184,000 among 24,682 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs. 121,428,000 among 10,119 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs. 11,490,264,000 has been disbursed among 957,522 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs. 22,189,116,000 among 1,849,093 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs. 18,478,044,000 among 1,539,837 beneficiaries in Sindh, the tweet shared.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Billion Million

Recent Stories

Parliament doing utmost to curb coronavirus spread ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Maduro Hold Phone Talks on Coronavirus, OPE ..

3 minutes ago

US Congressional Black Caucus Endorses Biden for P ..

3 minutes ago

US, Mexico, Canada to Extend Border Restrictions f ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Reach ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 impact on sport: ICC to hold CEC's meetin ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.