Rs. 55.039 billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash disbursed to 4.586 million marginalized families:Dr. Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday revealed that an amount of Rs.55.039 billion had been disbursed among 4.586 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

In a tweet, she said this amount had been disbursed among the daily-wage and piece-rate workers till April 19 since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs.

842,196,000 has been disbursed among 70,183 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs. 1,622,028,000 among 135,169 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs.296,184,000 among 24,682 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs. 121,428,000 among 10,119 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs. 11,490,264,000 has been disbursed among 957,522 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs. 22,189,116,000 among 1,849,093 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs. 18,478,044,000 among 1,539,837 beneficiaries in Sindh, the tweet shared.