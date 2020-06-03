Rs 5.55bln disbursed under Ehsaas programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, Rs 5.55 billion has so far been disbursed among 463,040 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division so far.

This was told by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Wednesday.

He said that 151 counters had been set up at 52 cash distribution centers across the division and Rs 12,000 per person was being provided at a rapid pace after biometric verification.

He said that at 20 centres of Faisalabad district, 256,517 beneficiaries got money, 55,585 beneficiaries were facilitated in Chiniot at 6 centres, 91,435 in Jhang at 14 centres and 59,503 women and men were given aid at 12 centres in Toba Tek Singh district.