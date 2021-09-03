UrduPoint.com

Rs 559,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:13 PM

The district administration imposed Rs 559,000 fine on 26 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 559,000 fine on 26 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman here on Friday, the price control magistrates inspected around 345 points and three FIRs (First Information Report) were got registered against the law violators.

The magistrates arrested around 28 profiteers and imposed fine on 26 shopkeepers. They also sealed a shops during inspection.

