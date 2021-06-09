UrduPoint.com
Rs 559m Being Spent To Build 37-km Long 5 Roads For Accessibility To Rural Areas In Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary communications and works south Punjab Usman Ali Khan on Wednesday visited Vehari where he inspected ongoing work on 37 kilometer long five road schemes being built at a cost of Rs 559.373 million under phase-II of Rural Accessibility Programme.

Talking to newsmen at the site, Usman said that government was using the regional testing laboratories and the third party consultant to evaluate the quality, and strength of the material being used in the road schemes.

He said that quality and transparency was the first and foremost priority of the government while utilizing taxpayers' money.

He said that schemes would provide better transportation facilities to the people and make access of villagers to markets easy to sell their agriculture production for better profits.

The roads inspected by the secretary included 9.5km carpet road from Sentchawala 194eb to 20/wb via 198eb, 10.10-km carpet road from Chak 537eb (37 Phatak Adda) to 481eb via 479eb, 5.2-km road from Kehror Pakka road to Ali Wah via Nagana, 5-km road from Mailsi-Kehror Pakka road to Adda Mehfooz Abad and onward to Mianwala, and 7.2-km road from Pukl Jhandeer to Mailsi-Kehror Pakka road via Basti Miranpur Dohray Wala.

