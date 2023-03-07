UrduPoint.com

Rs 5.6 Billion Being Spent On 53 Development Schemes Of PHE: Secretary Housing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Rs 5.6 billion being spent on 53 development schemes of PHE: Secretary Housing

Secretary Housing South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said 53 development schemes of Public Health Engineering (PHE) were under execution across the region and would be completed at a cost of Rs 5,604 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said 53 development schemes of Public Health Engineering (PHE) were under execution across the region and would be completed at a cost of Rs 5,604 million.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the ongoing development initiatives, the secretary said the ongoing schemes would be completed within the given time. The quality of work and material was ensured in a transparent manner in all projects and would be completed as per the approved PC-1., he added.

He said the work was continuing at a rapid pace on the schemes, including 16 in Multan, 14 in Khanewal, 17 in Lodhran and seven in Vehari and added that all projects were almost in the final stages of completion.

He directed the officials concerned to resolve public issues related to sewerage and clean drinking water on priority and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide relief to the masses.

During the meeting, XENs of Lodhran, Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari gave briefings to the secretary regarding progress on the ongoing development schemes.

