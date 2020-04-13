Rs 56,000 fine charged against profiteers in Bahawalpur

Fine-Profiteers Rs 56,000 fine imposed on profiteers BAHAWALPUR, April 13 (APP): The price control magistrates in a campaign against profiteering, imposed fine Rs 56,000 on 27 profiteers in the city here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Fine-Profiteers Rs 56,000 fine imposed on profiteers Bahawalpur, April 13 (APP): The price control magistrates in a campaign against profiteering, imposed fine Rs 56,000 on 27 profiteers in the city here on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, price control magistrates inspected over 400 outlets and checked price lists.They found 27 shopkeepers red-handed charging extra price of edible items against price lists issued by the district management. The price control magistrate during checking, imposed fine on shopkeepers on the violation of district administration instructions.

The campaign against profiteering will remain continue, the press release concluded.