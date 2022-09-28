Rs 560m to be spent on grid station to provide uninterrupted power supply to Nishtar-II hospital

UrduPoint.com

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started construction work for installation of 132KV grid station to ensure uninterrupted and better voltage power supply to Nishtar-II hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started construction work for installation of 132KV grid station to ensure uninterrupted and better voltage power supply to Nishtar-II hospital.

Project Director Grid System Construction MEPCO Engineer Syed Jawad Mansoor on Wednesday said that 132KV grid station was being constructed on the land provided by the district administration at Shujaabad Bypass as Rs 560 million would be spent on the project concerned.

The government has transferred funds to Mepco and the project will be completed by June 2023.

He said that tenders have been issued for the construction and installation of 132KV Nishtar-II grid station. A power transformer of 20/26 MVA capacity will be installed in the grid station and a 12 km long transmission line will be laid to provide power supply from 132 KV Larr grid station.

