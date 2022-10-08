UrduPoint.com

Rs 560mn Distributed Under PM Relief Package Among Floods Victims Of Swat: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Rs 560 million were distributed among flood victims of Swat

Talking to media persons after distribution of cheques among floods victims of Charbagh tehsil here, the prime minister aide said that so far Rs 70 billion were disbursed among floods affectees of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government would continue its efforts till rehabilitation of the last flood victim.

Besides rehabilitation of communication and electricity networks, he said that restoration of Kalam-Madain road and Madain grid stations in short time was a big achievement.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited all floods affected areas including KP and personally oversaw relief and rescue operations.

Later, he distributed cheques among floods victims of Charbagh Tehsil.

