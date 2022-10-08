Rs 560mn distributed under PM relief package among floods victims of Swat: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Rs 560 million were distributed among flood victims of Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Rs 560 million were distributed among flood victims of Swat.

Talking to media persons after distribution of cheques among floods victims of Charbagh tehsil here, the prime minister aide said that so far Rs 70 billion were disbursed among floods affectees of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government would continue its efforts till rehabilitation of the last flood victim.

Besides rehabilitation of communication and electricity networks, he said that restoration of Kalam-Madain road and Madain grid stations in short time was a big achievement.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited all floods affected areas including KP and personally oversaw relief and rescue operations.

Later, he distributed cheques among floods victims of Charbagh Tehsil.