QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Zahoor Buledi Saturday said that Rs 569 million had been allocated for necessary equipment of Balochistan's colleges in the financial budget year 2020-21.

The budget session of the Balochistan Assembly was chaired by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo.

Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi said now our government has decided that funds would be provided to all those degree colleges in which BS programme was being continued. At least 39 inter-colleges were being given the status of degree colleges and Rs 301 million was being allocated for them.

He said, in this regard, the government has decided to provide vehicles to the principals of 19 degree girls colleges in the first phase. The best education in colleges revolutionary measures were being taken by government for promotion under which a package has been formulated for purchasing of computers, smart boards, library books, supply of scientific equipment, internet facility, sports equipment etc in every college for which Rs 569 million would be provided.

As many as, Rs 118.500 million has been earmarked for teaching subjects as per the need on an emergency basis in the financial year 2020-2021 to meet the shortage of teachers of science and English subjects.

Similarly, Rs 300 million was allocated for purchasing 33 buses of girls' colleges.

A fully equipped digital library has been set up at Government Post Graduate Girls College, Quetta Cantt for which Rs. 50 million has been allocated, and second phase 5 digital libraries would be established.

He said in the current financial year, over Rs 1.29 billion has been spent to ensure the provision of basic facilities in all cadet and residential colleges while regular classes have been launched in cadet colleges Qila Abdullah, Kharan and Awaran. In the new financial year, it is proposed to set up a sub-campus of Loralai University in Barkhan district for promoting technical education.

Zahoor said that the government wanted to set up two more polytechnic institutes, including Polytechnic Institute in Dalbandin and Chaman for which Rs 150 million has been allocated during the financial year. Rs 11.783 billion has been allocated for non-development of this sector in the financial year 2020-2021.