Rs 56.97mln Zakat Distributed Among 4,269 People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

The District Zakat and Ushar committee disbursed Rs 56.787 million among 4,269 poor and deserving families, blind persons and daily- wagers, who were rendered jobless due to lockdown during 2019 and 2020

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The District Zakat and Ushar committee disbursed Rs 56.787 million among 4,269 poor and deserving families, blind persons and daily- wagers, who were rendered jobless due to lockdown during 2019 and 2020.

Giving detail of the disbursed amount in a meeting, Zakat Committee Chairman Sardar Babar Sohail Gujjar and District Zakat officer Mian Sanaullah said that 1,923 poor were given maintenance allowance worth Rs 34,6,05,000, 84 blind weregiven Rs 2,016,000 while 2,262 daily-wagers were given total Rs 2,0358,000 at the rate of Rs 9,000 per person.

