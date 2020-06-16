Rs 56bln tax relief provided to people despite hardships: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the provincial government provided tax relief to the tune of Rs 56 billion in the budget despite unusual situation and economic hardships confronting the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the provincial government provided tax relief to the tune of Rs 56 billion in the budget despite unusual situation and economic hardships confronting the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that the government measures would help promote business activities in the province.

He said that economic activities would generate employment and more taxes would be collected. He said it was very unfortunate that the opposition parties adopted non-democratic and non-parliamentary behaviour during the budget speech and added that the established parliamentary norms were violated by their non-serious attitude.

The CM regretted that the opposition had no interest in public welfare and was engaged in politics of non-issues.

He said that the provincial budget was based on realistic development targets and was not a jugglery of words, like the practice of past governments.

More balanced and relief-oriented budget could not be presented in the prevailing circumstances, the CM added.