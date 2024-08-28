Open Menu

Rs 5.6m Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The district administration imposed Rs 5.6 millions fine on profiteers during different raids in the ongoing month of August.

According to official sources, 281 shopkeepers were also arrested. Similarly, two shops were sealed by price control magistrates. The official sources stated that action would be taken to discourage the artificial inflation.

