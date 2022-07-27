UrduPoint.com

Rs 56mln Scholarships Provided To 695 GCWUF Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rs 56mln scholarships provided to 695 GCWUF students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) distributed scholarship cheques worth Rs 56 million among 695 selected students of various disciplines.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held by the Students Financial Aid Office under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Project.

Prof. Dr.

Robina Farooq (T.I), Vice Chancellor GCWUF was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The VC appreciated the HEC and Government of Pakistan for paying 100 per cent tuition fee as an incentive to deserving students, who otherwise leave their studies due to lack of financial assistance.

She said that the scholarship project is benefiting 1,032 students of the university with Rs158 million in total.

